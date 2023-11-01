GMMS, Pocket 10, Manimajra

Devanshu, student of the school, won gold medal in the taekwondo 32 weight category in the Inter School State Tournament 2023-24 organised by the Education Department, UT, Chandigarh. School in charge Tarun Chabbra and sports in charge Mandeep Singh and congratulated the winner.
