GMMS, Pocket 10, Manimajra

Students of the school excelled in the inter-school state tournament, organised by the Education Department Chandigarh. The school won three gold and two bronze medals in different games. Divyanshu won gold in wrestling U-44 kg, Devanshu won gold in taekwondo U-32 weight category, Liza won gold in taekwondo U-24 weight category, Nisha won bronze in taekwondo U-35 weight category) and Kahkasha won bronze in taekwondo U-59 weight category. School in charge Tarun Chabbra and sports in charge Mandeep Singh appreciated the efforts of students.