GMMS, Pocket No 10, Manimajra

Vishakha Pareek and Dhurav Pareek, students of the school participated in the sixth Universal Taekwondo Championship 2023-24 organised by Universal Taekwondo Accademy (regd) at Aanchal International School, Sector 41 D, Chandigarh. Vishakha won a gold medal and Dhruv won gold and silver medals in different categories. School in charge Tarun Chabbra and sports in charge Mandeep Singh encouraged the students and appreciated the efforts of their parents.
