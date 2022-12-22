GMMS Pocket No 10, Sector 13, Mani Majra

The skill training for children with special needs (CWSN) was organised on the premises. The initiative was done with the collaboration of the Education Department and Samgra Shiksha UT, Chandigarh. Different kinds of activities i.e. cutting and painting clothes, floral jewellery, sewing lace on clothes etc. were conducted under the supervision of Jyoti and Paramjit Singh, CWSN in-charges. School in-charge Tarun Kumar Chhabra appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.