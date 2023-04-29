GMS, Pocket No. 6, Manimajra

Under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, Ramneesh Lakhanpal and Jatinder Pal Singh Handed over drumstick (4 to 5 kg), pudina (500 to 800 grams) and mungare (500 grams) to Pankaj Sharma, Headmistress of the High School Pocket No. 8, from the nutrition garden of the school. The Education Department was serious about the health of the children and was committed to providing maximum nutritious food to them under the yojana. The school looks forward for the health and nutrition of the children using organic crops from their nutrition garden.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...