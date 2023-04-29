GMS, Pocket No. 6, Manimajra

Under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, Ramneesh Lakhanpal and Jatinder Pal Singh Handed over drumstick (4 to 5 kg), pudina (500 to 800 grams) and mungare (500 grams) to Pankaj Sharma, Headmistress of the High School Pocket No. 8, from the nutrition garden of the school. The Education Department was serious about the health of the children and was committed to providing maximum nutritious food to them under the yojana. The school looks forward for the health and nutrition of the children using organic crops from their nutrition garden.