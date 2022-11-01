GMS, Pocket-No 6, NAC, Mani Majra

A science exhibition was organised at the school during Diwali mela to enhance the knowledge of the students. DDO Sarika Bajaj and Rajesh were the Chief Guests on the occasion. Bajaj inaugurated the exhibition. As many as 27 models and various items under best-out-of-waste prepared by students of class VI to VIII were displayed. The exhibition complemented the science curriculum with fun practical demonstrations and original creative ideas, hands on activities performed by students. DDO Bajaj and school in charge Neelam Rani praised the efforts of the teachers for organising the event. She gave away prizes to the winners of different competitions. All the prizes were sponsored by Department of Science & Technology & Renewable Energy.