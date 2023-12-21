GMS Pocket No. 6, NAC, Mani Majra

The school organised a week-long campaign in school on the topic of pollution control under the supervision of school In-Charge Sunita Tandon. Various activities like poster making competition, pledge on national pollution control and tree plantation were conducted by Yogita Singh and Reeta Sandhoya around the theme of Clean Air-Healthy Future by Dhara Bhushan Eco Club.

#Environment #Pollution