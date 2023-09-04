GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

A lemon race was held in Balvatika at the school. All students participated with great enthusiasm. Krishan Kant, Aaradhana and Jivika won the race. School in charge Sunita Tondon, Neelam Sood, Kusum and Lalita were presented. Sunita Tondon distributed prizes among the winners.
