GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

Under the Literacy Week Programme, a rally on Jan-Jan Sakshar was conducted by students of the school in the neighbourhood areas. Jatinder Pal Singh and Ramneesh Lakhanpal made arrangements for the same. Sunita Tandon, in charge of the school, was also present in the rally. The motive of the rally was to make people aware of education and its importance in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...