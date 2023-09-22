GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

An SMC meeting was organised by Shruti Munjal in the school under the supervision of CRC Preeti Bansal and school in-charge Sunita Tandon. The New Education Policy 2020, awareness regarding vocational education for upper primary and secondary level, cyber security, early childhood and education were the topics that were discussed in the meeting. School teachers Joginder Kumar, Jatinder Pal Singh, Anu Gorsi and Poornima were also present.
