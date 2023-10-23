GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

A ‘Reading Mela’ was conducted in the school under the leadership of school in charge Sunita Tandon. The efforts of SSA in charge Joginder Kumar and Anu Gorsi made it a grand success. Principal of GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra, Rajesh Kumar was the chief guest. Lots of activities and games were conducted. Parents, teachers and students participated and enjoyed it a lot.
