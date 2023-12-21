GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

A painting competition was held on the 99th birth anniversary of the creator of the Rock Garden, Nek Chand, on December 17. Under the guidance of Ekta, student Mehak of the school participated in the competition and won Rs 500 and consolation prize. Sunita Tandon, in charge of the school, appreciated the efforts of the student.

