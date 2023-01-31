GMSSS-26, Chandigarh

Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. The school was decorated with flowers, Tricolor. Staff members and members of the management committee were present on the occasion. Principal SangeetaBangia unfurled the National Flag. A cultural programme was presented in which students sang patriotic songs. Later, refreshments were also served.
