GMSSS-26, Chandigarh

Principal Sangeeta Bangia inaugurated the annual sports day at school. More than 20 sports events were organised, in which more than 300 students of different age groups participated. All games were organised on school playground. Cultural events were also organised. Activities such as 100-metre race, sack race, shot put, track events, skipping race, cycle race, etc. were organised. It was followed by many cultural programmes. At the end of the programme, the Principal addressed students and staff members and prizes were distributed to winners.