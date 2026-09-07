GMSSS-33D bags gold in volleyball tournament

Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 33, Chandigarh, won the gold medal in the U-17 Boys’ Volleyball Inter-School Tournament for the second consecutive year. In the thrilling final match, GMSSS-33D defeated DAV-8 by 3-2. The match was highly competitive and showcased the excellent skills, teamwork, determination and sportsmanship of the school players. The set scores were 22–25, 25–20, 26–24, 25–22 and 15–12. The outstanding performance of the team is a matter of great pride for the school. The Principal congratulated the players, coaches and members of the school community for their hard work and dedication.

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