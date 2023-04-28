GMSSS 38 West, DMC, Chd

The UTCA in association with the Chandigarh Police organised the Gully Cricket League 2023. In the championship, five students of the school, MD Zaid, Gulshan Yadav, Syed Mohd, Kuldeep and Shashwatam won the overall championship trophy. It was a matter of pride for the school. In this regard, 10-day coaching camp was organised for participation in the league by Sewa Singh and Gurjeet Singh Bajwa, sports teacher and coach of the school. Principal Dr Binoy Kumar Bhattacharjee wished them good luck