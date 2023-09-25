GMSSS-56, Chandigarh

A special morning assembly was organised on the school premises to commemorate ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. The celebration was inaugurated by Principal Nirdosh Kumari with ‘Mitti Anthem’ created by the Ministry of Culture. A spectacular cultural programme, including singing of various patriotic songs, was presented by students. The chief guests were Manaur, area councillor, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and Gurjit Singh, social worker. The chief guests were honoured and presented with a token of appreciation by the principal. A ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ was also taken by the students and teachers of the school. A ‘Prabhatferi’ was organised. It was flagged by the chief guest with national flags, veer gatha posters along with dhol and musical instrument to create a festive atmosphere.
