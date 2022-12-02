GMSSS, Behlana

The Annual Sports Day was organised in the playground of the school. Former Sarpanch Jeet Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Students of various classes participated in different activities. Principal Renu Gupta motivated the participants and students. At the end, prizes were awarded to the winners of various events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...