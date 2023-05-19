GMSSS, Behlana

Students of the anti-drug club organised a rally on "World No Tobacco Day". Students raised slogans such as "Bachani hai agar Yuva Peedhi Band Karo Tobacco Beedi". Principal Renu Gupta, anti-drug club members, school counsellor Prabhjot Kaur, ITBP jawans and NSS volunteers participated in it.
