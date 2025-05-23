DT
Home / The School Tribune / GMSSS, MHC, Sec 13, Mani Majra, holds awareness camp

GMSSS, MHC, Sec 13, Mani Majra, holds awareness camp

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
GMSSS, MHC, Sec 13, Mani Majra

To improve health and well-being of students, the department of education and literacy, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, New Delhi, has forwarded the advisory for reducing the usage of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent. As per advisory expert talk by dietician Manvi Monga, arranged under the guidance of Principal Monika Puri, awareness was raised among students on the benefits of reduced oil consumption.

