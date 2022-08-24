GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

For celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special assembly was conducted on the school premises. Students expressed their feelings and emotions for the nation through mesmerising performances of songs and dances. The participants’ great love for nation was seen in the songs ‘Nanha munha’, ‘Teri mitti me mil jau’, Des rangeela’, etc. All songs and dances were enjoyed by all present there. Principal Sunita Rani gave a motivational speech to the students.