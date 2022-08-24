GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

For celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special assembly was conducted on the school premises. Students expressed their feelings and emotions for the nation through mesmerising performances of songs and dances. The participants’ great love for nation was seen in the songs ‘Nanha munha’, ‘Teri mitti me mil jau’, Des rangeela’, etc. All songs and dances were enjoyed by all present there. Principal Sunita Rani gave a motivational speech to the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...