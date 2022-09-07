GMSSS, Raipur Kalan
The fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah was launched in the school with an awareness lecture on nutrition and hygiene. A special assembly was conducted to make students aware of nutrition and hygiene. Staff members and students took a pledge. Principal Sunita Rani guided the students to take nutritious food.
