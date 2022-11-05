GMSSS Raipur Kalan

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day. A nukkad natak was organised on the theme on unity. Principal Sunita Rani addressed the students and told them the importance of unity in life.
