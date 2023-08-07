GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

The third anniversary of the implementation of the NEP 2020 was celebrated in the school. Various activities and events were organised to make the students aware of the NEP 2020. In the morning assembly, a lecture on the NEP 2020 was delivered by Principal Sunita Rani. In primary classes, pre-nursery to Class II, motor skill activities were organised by teachers. For Class III to V, activities related to role playing of different social helpers, like doctors, teachers and army man, were organised. A quiz related to general knowledge was also organised. Reading comprehension activities, slogan writing and rangoli competitions were also organised on the school campus.
