GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

Independence Day was celebrated by students and staff of the school. Students decorated their classrooms with colourful balloons and ribbons. Pictures of great leaders and freedom fighters were placed on the notice board. Later, students presented patriotic songs and poems. There were speeches by teachers, and Principal Sunita Rani. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks. At the end, sweets were distributed to the students.
