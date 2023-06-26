GMSSS, Sec 15, Chandigarh

In collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, the school's NSS wing celebrated the International Day of Yoga on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Har Ghar Angan' to promote physical and mental well-being among the students. Pupils demonstrated different types of 'asanas'. Everyone present took a pledge to practice yoga daily. They also participated in yoga quiz 2.0. Poster-making activities were also conducted. Principal Prem Chittranjan appreciated the efforts put in by all.
