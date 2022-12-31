GMSSS, Sector 15-C, Chandigarh

A seven-day NSS camp concluded at the school. SLO Dr Nemi Chand Golia was the chief guest. He appreciated the enthusiasm of NSS volunteers and NSS Programme Officer Manpreet Kaur and Sukhpreet Singh. Rajiv Tandon, Vice-Principal, presented the vote of thanks. NSS volunteers participated in cleanliness of campus, painting walls, stage, pots, poster making, skill activities, sports meet, yoga and meditation. Awareness lectures on drug abuse, career counselling, skill, healthy diet, importance of NSS were delivered by experts. The camp concluded with cultural activities and prize distribution.