GMSSS, Sector 15 C, Chandigarh

A plant nursery was inaugurated by Saurab Joshi, area councillor, and Dr NK Jhingan, secretary general, The Environment Society of India, Chandigarh. This is the first nursery in any government school of Chandigarh. On the occasion, various fruit plants were planted on the school campus. A fruit forest has also been established on the school campus. Various schools also distributed plants, which were planted in the school nursery. Dr Ravinder Nath and other dignitaries from the environment society were present. Principal Prem Chitranjan thanked the environment society member and other guests.

#Environment