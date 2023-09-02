GMSSS, Sector 15 C, Chandigarh, holds sports meet

The NSS unit of the school organised sports meet on its campus for celebrating of National Sports Day under the guidance of Prem Chitranjan and Vice-Principal Rajiv Tandon. The chief guest was Saurabh Joshi, municipal councillor, Ward 12, and guest of honour Dr Nemi Chand Golia, SLO, State NSS Cell, UT Chandigarh. NSS volunteers participated in mini football, cricket, kho-kho, lemon spoon race, sack race and sprint under the supervision of NSS PO Manpreet Kaur and Sukhpreet Singh. Saurabh Joshi appreciated the event and guide the students to help the society. All winners are awarded with trophies and medals.
