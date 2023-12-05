GMSSS, Sector 28-D, Chandigarh

The school participated in the three-day state-level Kala Utsav - Visual Art. On the first day in Visual Art 2D, Male Category, Ayush of Class X bagged the second position. On the second day, Varsha (Class X-A) won the second prize and Pardeep (Class XI) won the third prize in Visual Art 3D, Female & Male Category. On the third day, Amarjeet kumar (Class XI) won the third prize in Indigenous Toys and Games, Male Category. Art teacher of the school Kavita Guleria was appreciated by Principal Renu Sharma for her hard work and preparing students for the Kala Utsav.