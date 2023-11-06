GMSSS, Sector 45 C, Chandigarh

An exhibition showcasing the creativity of students in artwork, best out of waste, salad making and millets and sports was organised a the school. DSE, Schools, Harsuhinder Singh Brar, Deputy DSE-II Ravinder Kaur, DSE-IV Prabhjot Kaur, DEO Bindu Arora and Deputy DEO Poonam Sood from the Education Department, Chandigarh, presided over the event. Language festival, science and maths models were displayed to encourage peer learning and creative writing. Students actively participated and in the primary section Bal-Mela was organised. Tiny tots prepared beautiful creative items. Principal Seema B Grover encouraged the students and teachers. All official of department appreciated the efforts of the students as each and every student participated in the event.