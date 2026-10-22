GN Holy Heart Public School, Chandigarh, celebrates Dasehra

GN Holy Heart Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dasehra with festive spirit. The celebration highlighted the victory of good over evil and the significance of Lord Rama's triumph over Ravana. Students participated enthusiastically and learnt about the importance of truth, righteousness and moral values. The occasion encouraged them to practise honesty, kindness and respect for others in their daily lives. The school management extended warm Dasehra greetings to students, parents and staff members, urging everyone to embrace goodness, peace and harmony. The celebration promoted cultural awareness and reinforced the timeless values of the festival.

Advertisement