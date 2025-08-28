GNFPS bags 3rd position in tug-of-war meet

The team of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School (GNFPS), Mohali, secured the third position in the District-Level Tug-of-War Championship (U-19 category) held in the Jhanjeri Zone. Adding to this accomplishment, Samreet Kaur of Class XII has been selected to represent the school at the State-Level Tug-of-War Championship, marking a new milestone for the institution.
