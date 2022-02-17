Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 21

PTI

Panaji, February 17

Schools in Goa will resume regular physical classes for students of grades 1 to 12 from February 21 with all COVID-19 protocols in place in view of improvement in the coronavirus situation in the state, the Education Department said on Thursday.

Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar issued an order asking schools to resume regular classes in offline mode from Monday (Feb 21).

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to reopen all the educational institutions from standard first to standard twelfth with effect from February 21, 2022, by following COVID-19- appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines,” Sawaikar said.