Goa targeting schools for mass vaccination of children in 12-14 age group

Panaji, Mar 16
The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Goa on Wednesday with health authorities focusing on mass inoculation of students in schools, an official said.
Around 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus in Goa, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.
"We are targeting schools for mass vaccination,” he said, adding that the inoculation facilities have been set up across all the state-run health centres.
The state government has 40-odd facilities, including primary and community health centres.
“Children will be given two doses of the intramuscular vaccine with a gap of 28 days,” the official said.
A total of 26,37,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Goa, covering 100 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 with both doses of the vaccine, as per official data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Congratulatory messages pour as Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM
M K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav wish Mann a succe...
Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 yearr visa to US, Japan nationals
Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...
AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari
Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...