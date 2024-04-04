Gobindgarh Public School, Gobindgarh

Amidst an aura of jubilation, the school organised its annual result declaration and parent-teacher meeting for students of Nursery to Class IX and Class XI. Parents expressed elation and contentment witnessing the remarkable strides their children had taken academically. The students, buoyed by their achievements, exuded jubilance as they celebrated their promotion to the next academic level. The event featured an array of activities, including games tailored for parents, adding an element of conviviality to the proceedings. Principal Dr Neeru Arora emphasised the significance of result day, marking the culmination of students’ diligent efforts over the year. Dr Arora extended her heartfelt wishes to all students for their forthcoming endeavours.

