Gobindgarh Public School, Grand Trunk Road, Mandi

The school celebrated Christmas on its premises. Students from the primary wing adorned themselves in Santa Claus attire. The school premises, bedecked with colourful balloons and a Christmas tree, set the stage for a celebration. The echoes of jingle bell music resonated as students joyfully swayed to the rhythm. Principal Dr Neeru Arora lauded the students, emphasising that each festival bestows the gift of happiness. Dr Arora underscored the significance of embracing all religions, articulating that fostering respect is a conduit for promoting unity.

