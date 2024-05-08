Gobindgarh Public School, Mandi Gobindgarh

A dental check-up camp was organised by a team of Sood Dental Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh at the school. Over 600 students were examined by the team of doctors. Dr Himanshu Sood and Dr Rupal Sood apprised the students of dental health and common oral problems. Principal Dr Neeru Arora thanked the whole team of doctors and gave token of appreciation to them.
