Golden Bells Public School

The school secured the first position in the national competition organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad. Ten teams participated in the competition. In the competition, group songs and songs in Hindi and Sanskrit were judged. The school team scored the highest points. The winners were honoured with certificates and trophies. The school team will participate in the state-level competition in Zirakpur. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd), who was the guest of honour on the occasion, congratulated the students.

