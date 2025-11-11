DT
Home / The School Tribune / Golden Bells Public School celebrate Gurpurb

Golden Bells Public School celebrate Gurpurb

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
690dcd4e721d3 25.Golden Bells Public School Sector – 77 Mohali
Golden Bells Public School Sector - 77 Mohali, celebrated Gurpurb with great reverence and joy. The day began with a path of "Japji Sahib", attended by the entire school, filling the atmosphere with devotion and prosperity. Students learned about Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, spreading peace, humility and equality. They received parshad, marking the spirit of sharing and gratitude. Kindergarten students visited Gurdwara Shri Akal Ashram Sahib, Sohana, offering prayers and receiving parshad. The celebration reflected the spirit of following Guru Nanak Dev's teachings. Chairman (Retd) Col CS Bawa addressed and congratulated the students, encouraging them to follow the Guru's teachings in their lives.

