Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Roald Dahl, a British novelist, short-story, writer, and poet and has also been called 'One of the greatest story tellers for children' of the 20th century, was commemorated on the occasion of his 106th birthday at Golden Bells Public School. Smisthi and Rajpreet of Class V enlightened the children about Roald Dahl’s contribution towards the children. They also added that besides being a writer, Roald Dahl also nurtured passion for photography. On his birth anniversary, students paid tribute to him by making posters, banners and spoke few words about his life.
