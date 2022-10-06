Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated on the school premises. Tiny tots from Kindergarten dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and some other leaders and freedom fighters. They conveyed the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi through their speeches and quotes. Chairman Col CS Bawa (Retd.) encouraged the students and the staff with his words.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...