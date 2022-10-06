Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, hosted the 'Guru Vandan - Chhatra Abhinandan Award Ceremony' organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad. The Guests of Honour were the Chairman of GBPS, Col CS Bawa and the Principal of Gian Jyoti Public School, Mohali. The guests were enlightened about how the bond between a student and a teacher could be strengthened. Ricky Soni (IT Head) and Harvir Kaur of (XII) of the school bagged the Best Teacher and the Best student award. The programme culminated with National Anthem followed by the vote of thanks by the Chairman of the school, Col. CS Bawa.
