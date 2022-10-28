Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Diwali was celebrated on the premises of the school. The virtues of celebrating the festival were highlighted by the Principal. She highlighted the fact that celebration of Diwali means destruction of the wicked traits like pride, hate and envy. She conveyed the message to celebrate safe and green Diwali by not burning crackers. The students showed enthusiasm in each event like rangoli making, diya making, card making, slogan writing and class decoration. Col CS Bawa (retd) addressed the students and encouraged them to celebrate safe and green Diwali without using crackers.