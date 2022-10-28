Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Diwali was celebrated on the premises of the school. The virtues of celebrating the festival were highlighted by the Principal. She highlighted the fact that celebration of Diwali means destruction of the wicked traits like pride, hate and envy. She conveyed the message to celebrate safe and green Diwali by not burning crackers. The students showed enthusiasm in each event like rangoli making, diya making, card making, slogan writing and class decoration. Col CS Bawa (retd) addressed the students and encouraged them to celebrate safe and green Diwali without using crackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized
18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...