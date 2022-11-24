Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

The 36th Annual Day was celebrated on the school premises. AS Walia, vice-president, Golden Bells Schooling Society, was the chief guest. The Magical Saga 2022 began with a welcome speech and Ganesh Vandana. Principal Anjali Chaudhry read out the annual report. Tiny tots performed international dances i.e. Afro dance, Flaminco, hip-hop, Baby shark etc. Students of classes VI to XI performed bhangra. Besides, meritorious students were given trophies and scholarship cheques. Teachers of the year 2020-21 Amita Chandan and 2021-22 Amita Sharma were awarded trophies and cheques. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) proposed the vote of gratitude. The event concluded with the recital of National Anthem.
