Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

On the occasion of Republic Day, students of Class VI explained the significance and the sacrifices of the great men who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. Students of Class VI and the kindergarten section danced to the rhythmic beats of patriotic songs. The whole campus came alive with the spirit of patriotism. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students.
