Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Jaspreet Kaur of the school bagged the Best Teacher Award in the Best Teacher Award Ceremony organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Gian Jyoti Public School to acknowledge the outstanding work and dedication of teachers. Besides Radhika (Class X) got the Best Student Award during the Guru Vandan-Chhatra Abhinandan Award. The guests were enlightened through speeches that how the bond between a student and a teacher could be strengthened. The programme culminated with the national anthem, followed by the vote of thanks by the chairman of the school.

