Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

The school organised a tree plantation drive on its premises by planting about 50 saplings. A variety of ornamental plants was planted. The objective of holding the campaign, “Swachheta Pakhwada”, as per the order of the DEO and under the guideline of CBSE Board was to make children aware of the ill-effects of global warning in the form of natural calamities worldwide. Students and staff members took part in the plantation. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) motivated the students to plant more and more trees around so as to make this Earth a better place to live.
