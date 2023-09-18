Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Roald Dahl, who was a British novelist, short-story writer and poet and has also been called “One of the greatest story tellers for children of the 20th century”, was commemorated on the occasion of his 107th birth anniversary at the school. Smisthi Verma and Sehajpreet Kaur of Class VI enlightened the children about Roald Dahl’s contributions for the children. They added that besides being a writer, Roald Dahl had also a passion for photography. Students paid tributes to him by making posters, banners and spoke a few words about his life.

