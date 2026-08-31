Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with enthusiasm on the school premises. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Class I, who beautifully highlighted the significance of the festival and the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. The students presented a delightful dance performance that added colour and vibrancy to the celebration. A short skit was also staged, conveying the message of love, care, protection and mutual respect that lies at the heart of Raksha Bandhan. The celebration provided the students with an opportunity to understand the cultural significance of the festival while showcasing their confidence, creativity and talent. The programme concluded on a joyful note, leaving everyone with a beautiful message of loveand the importance of familial bonds.
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